Quentin Skinner (Queen Mary, University of London - @QMHistory) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Contextualism, Machiavelli, Hobbes, and more. Professor Skinner chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about what contextualism is as a methodological approach to political thought, how he applies this to Machiavelli and Hobbes, and how this relays back to what it is to think about global politics.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.