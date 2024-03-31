Rahul Verma (Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi - @rahul_tverma) speaks with the Thinking Global team about The 2024 Indian Elections. Dr. Verma chats with Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about the Indian electoral system, the party system of India, forecasting the outcome, the effect of ‘regional’ parties, how these elections may have a global effect, and so much more. Additionally, check out Rahul’s co-authored book Ideology and Identity: The Changing Party Systems of India (2018, Oxford University Press). This is the first episode in our multilingual series exploring the Indian Elections.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.