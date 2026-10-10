AI has been a revolutionary tool for all those who communicate ideas. It has also revolutionised how people access information, and impacted some of the ways that people learn. Going into mainstream use in November 2022 with the rollout of OpenAI’s prompt-based generative text tool Chat GPT, an expanded landscape soon opened into view, incorporating generated speech, imagery, video and more. We all now live in that world, and for publishers it has been quite a challenge. First came confusion with questions such as: ‘why are we receiving so many more submissions?’, ‘surely people cannot use generative AI to write complex academic and technical papers with no human author engaged?’, ‘How can we detect this/how can we tell?’, ‘What kind of policy should we have on generative AI?’, ‘Should we also use generative AI in our editing’?, ‘If we can reliably detect it, should we reject all of it on sight?’, and so on. This article is not a systematic study of the issue at large. It is a focused account of how E-International Relations has answered such questions as those sketched above, with some personal reflections following. That being said, we do not exist in a vacuum and notes and experiences have been shared, distilled, and iterated upon by us as we developed our ‘answers’ or ‘approach’.

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The first thing we did was rewrite our submissions policy in early 2023 to include the words ‘your thoughts and your words must be your own’, and we continued with our prior editorial patterns based on a 2-step human review of all submissions (growing in number as they were). Our editors became sharper to the AI-like writing forms and ‘tells’ (you come to know it when you see it) and we got rid of those with automated rejections swiftly. However, as time passed, the way authors were using AI, and the tools themselves, evolved into a hybrid zone where you often could not easily tell, and in pieces that were clearly part-generated (in style by an author using AI-generative editing, or in substance) there were sometimes insights worthy of publication and we sometimes decided to roll ahead and publish those if we saw value, but we could not definitively prove AI was used beyond permitted assistive uses.

So, we treaded carefully, certainly not taking a zero-tolerance approach, and we kept thinking, learning, and reflecting. My role as the Editor-in-Chief and Publisher was central to this, as any new policy would need to be written, and overseen, by me (with the support of the team I lead). It is important also to note that every editor at E-International Relations, including myself, volunteers their time. And it was this issue that became one of two hinge points that got us to where we are today.

After a few years of this, I became sick of reading AI text. Other editors felt the same. It didn’t matter anymore if a human started a draft and then had AI-reshape it, or it was something more nefarious with little human involvement. The result was the same. It was boring, lifeless, formulaic. It was not this, but that. One of the joys of being an editor in the ‘before times’ was taking a piece of writing with genuine scholarly insight within it but presented a little poorly (perhaps the author wasn’t a good writer, or were writing in a second language), and digging into it and getting it into shape. That felt like a good use of my time. As an editor, you sharpen your skills, you learn more about the subject you are editing, you become a better writer yourself. It’s a net positive. The age of AI writing takes much of that away. And, as has become clear, it also takes a lot away from the person on the other side, the ‘author’ (though that word often needs to be in scare quotes these days). Now, people are turning off large developmental areas of intellect and skill – and a whole generation is not developing them much at all. That is terrifying.

A second hinge point in this journey came when we moved E-International Relations to Substack. We had been cross posting/mirroring here for a couple of years, but in late July 2026 we decided to fully migrate and make Substack the home for our publication. The change made me rethink the relationship I had as a publisher with our readers. Now, myself and my fellow editors were not just pressing publish and putting something on a website, but we were also sending something to thousands of email inboxes. It was more direct relationship, and it made me think about many things, AI being one of them. Around the same time as we migrated, Substack plugged Pangram (an AI detector) into its back-end publishing system so our editors can scan everything for AI. On top of that, publishers can enable readers to generate their own AI scans (in summary form) of published works when using Substack reader. We decided to enable this function for our readers (going for full transparency), and at the same time to rewrite our AI policy and draw a line in the sand.

So, two hinge points for those TLDR folks. 1. Fatigue with AI writing and 2. A temporal series of events tied to being on Substack led to the rewriting of our submissions guide and our publishing agreement. Both went live in mid-September.

The central through-line to our new policy is zero-tolerance for any AI generated text: “works that appear to be AI generated in whole, or in part, will be rejected on sight.” Of course, we have ways to elaborate on this, and back-end processes to make sure we apply it consistently. Authors must send us an AI declaration with their submission confirming that their words and your thoughts are their own, and AI has not been used to generate any text. We do permit strictly assistive uses of AI (such as light editing, etc.) and these must be declared if used and must not result in anything that materially reshapes/rewrites text (as that text would then be generative and trigger our zero-tolerance policy). This is an arms race of sorts, and a moving target, and we won’t get every decision right, but we want E-International Relations to be a place for humans who are reading and writing and learning from each other. That’s the bottom line. We understand that some people may feel the position we have arrived at is not a fit for their AI use cases, but they are, of course, welcome to seek publication elsewhere.

With hope, our small part in this big debate will help move the needle in a positive direction. AI is an incredible tool for academics and students. But, like all tools, it must be used wisely.

With all that said, I would like to leave some personal reflections (with my editor/publisher hats off). Detection tools have gotten to the point in 2026 where they can be said to be reliable enough to use. These detection tools will continue to improve, and to closely follow, the further development of the generative AI tools they are chasing. With technical detection and human recognition of AI writing both growing, I think AI writing will become a marker placed on individuals in academia – and that marker will be a bad one. This includes those who think they are using AI just to ‘edit and polish’ their writing, but what they are actually doing is having a large language module materially rewrite their text in new words, often with new sentences and a different paragraph structure. In my opinion, this is not assistive use as if you do that, you are no longer the author.

I think the majority of academic/intellectual society will reach the same fatigue/distaste with generative AI in academic writing as I have expressed here (if they are not getting there already). For that reason, those who have come to rely on AI entirely, or rely on it a bit too much, will find that in time they come to regret it. When that reckoning comes, and it may not be at the same time for every person, every sector (etc.), it may invalidate their work, impact their career progression, or other unforeseen negative things. It may not even be fully their fault, as they have grown up in a world where they never developed strong communication skills in writing, or never developed their own voice, or the academic system failed them. Taking a health analogy, the best way to immunise oneself from this reckoning is to be ‘fully human’ in your writing. At the very least, this is what people ought to aspire to when they are asking (or expecting) others to spend time reading their work and engaging with their ideas. Not all AI writing is slop, but all AI writing is lifeless.

I would like to wrap my thoughts up with another analogy: AI is like smoking cigarettes. Most societies have come to recognise that while a person can smoke, and many do, it is not healthy for the individual or for the society at large to allow smoking to go unregulated, or to be seen in a positive light. Laws are needed to assist with this message (such as age and use restrictions, safety warnings etc.) and norms are also needed within different groups/use cases outside of formal law (such as smokers understanding non-smokers do not want to breathe their second-hand smoke etc.). To bring this to the academic realm, the argument isn’t that AI is equivalent to tobacco in its potential for harm to our health, it is that technologies can become normalised before societies fully understand their consequences – like the widespread use of tobacco in human society before we fully realised its dangers in the 1950s. The danger is not the occasional, conscious, use of AI tools to make certain life tasks easier; it is unreflective dependence disguised as convenience. As AI embeds itself more, my fear is that generations coming through will no longer have the skills or the consciousness to come to such a reflection. Skills will soften and become atrophied. The potential for genuine intellectual discovery will follow, becoming rarer in a world where it is needed more than ever.

The question therefore is whether people can still think, research and write when AI tools are taken away? At present, I think they can, for the most part – but those who act as leaders or gatekeepers across academic and publishing ought to get on the right side of this and take leadership roles in the AI debate – similar to those in science and public health who contributed (and still contribute) to the momentum to get people to reconsider the wisdom of smoking cigarettes.

Dr Stephen McGlinchey is the Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of E-International Relations, and Senior Lecturer of International Relations at UWE Bristol. His publications include Foundations of International Relations (Bloomsbury 2022, 2nd ed forthcoming 2028), Global Politics in a Post Truth Age (2022), International Relations (2017), International Relations Theory (2017) and US Arms Policies Towards the Shah’s Iran (Routledge 2014).

Postscript: To underline the point, I have asked a leading AI model to tidy up and polish the 100% human written article above which I have pasted unedited below. Using the standard prompt logic someone would use when relying on AI tools. See for yourself how it looks and which you prefer to read. I’m not the best writer in the world, but it sure beats the lifeless version below. And, see if you can spot all the tells (these generated from an AI detector which picked it up when I asked it to compare the two) such as:

Formulaic signposting: “This article does not attempt to provide… Rather, it reflects on…”

Predictable contrasts: “On the one hand… On the other hand…” and “The concern is not simply X. It is Y.”

Excessive framing: repeatedly telling the reader why an issue matters before making the substantive point.

Three-part lists: “consistency, judgement, and a willingness to adapt”; “learning, independence, and intellectual growth.”

Generic transitions: “This experience reinforced an important lesson”, “Taken together, these factors…” and “Ultimately, the central question…”

Over-explained arguments: taking a relatively direct observation and expanding it into several layers of qualification and interpretation.

A conventional academic conclusion: restating the central argument, broadening its implications, and ending with a general statement about the future.

A flattened authorial voice: replacing some of the original’s sharper, more personal observations with balanced, impersonal and institutionally acceptable prose.