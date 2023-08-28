Sarrah Kassem (University of Tübingen - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@KassemSarrah) speaks with the Thinking Global team about the global politics of the platform economy. Dr. Kassem chats with Kieran about what the platform economy is, how the politics of such an economy is global, the alienation experienced by Amazon workers globally, and the manner in which platform workers hold both power and agency on the global level. Dr. Kassem's book Work and Alienation in the Platform Economy can be purchased from Bristol University Press. Alongside this, check out Sarrah's article for E-International Relations 'The Global Geographies of the Platform Economy'.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.