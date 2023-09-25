Seán Molloy (University of Kent ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@SeanMolloyIR) speaks with the Thinking Global team about Realist Ethics and the work of E.H. Carr. Dr. Molloy chats with Kieran about what 'Realism' as a school of IR theorising is, how considering Realism as amoral or immoral is incorrect, responses to and misinterpretation of Carr's 'The Twenty Years Crisis' , the importance of hermeneutics, what Carr's 'impure' or 'inconsistent' ethics looks like, and how figures like Mearsheimer fit into this discourse.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.