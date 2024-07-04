Catarina M. Liberato (University of Kent - @CataMLiberato @UniKentPolitics) speaks with the Thinking Global team about ‘Global Britain’ in The Post-Brexit Context and the 2024 UK General Election. Catarina chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about ‘Global Britain’, post-Brexit foreign policy, globality of foreign policy, this election, and more. This is the fourth episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.