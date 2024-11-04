Michael W. Mosser (University of Texas at Austin - @mwmosser) and Dan G. Cox (US Army School of Advanced Military Studies) speak with the Thinking Global team about disinformation, cyberattacks and the possibility of insurgency in the US at the 2024 Election. Dr. Mosser and Prof. Cox chat with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) on an article they published, conceptualising misinformation, the history and function of cyberattacks at US elections, the possibility of insurgency in 2024 and more. This is the second episode of our 2024 US Elections series.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.