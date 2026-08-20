E-International Relations

E-International Relations

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Interview – Pallavi Raghavan
*Originally published in 2022 and preserved as part of our archive project.
  E-International Relations
Interview – Tuong Vu
*Originally published in 2022 and preserved as part of our archive project.
  E-International Relations
Interview – Paul Kirby
Paul Kirby discusses the evolving study of Women, Peace and Security, feminist foreign policy in practice, and hyper-masculinities in global politics…
  E-International Relations
Interview – David Orrell
*Originally published in 2023 and preserved as part of our archive project.
  E-International Relations
Is Resilience Thinking a Form of Eugenics?
Laura Jung
The Racial Wealth Gap: Why America Should Discuss Reparations
Cliff (Ubba) Kodero
Critical Terrorism Studies Today: Where Have We Been and Where Are We Going?
Lee Jarvis
Reclaiming Surzhyk: Ukraine’s Linguistic Decolonisation
Olga Maxwell, Natalia Kudriavtseva and Iryna Skubii
The Dark Heritage of Holocaust Exterminators at Leisure
Martin Duffy
From Militancy to Stone Pelting: The Vicissitudes of the Kashmiri Insurgency in India
Sarmad Ishfaq
Interview – Sébastien Dubé
Sébastien Dubé discusses the history of regionalism in Latin America, contemporary efforts for regional integration and developing human rights…
  E-International Relations
Interview – Michael Butler
Michael Butler talks about humanitarian intervention, the challenges to R2P and its relevance today, the norm life-cycle model, and the ethics of…
  E-International Relations
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