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Interview – Pallavi Raghavan
*Originally published in 2022 and preserved as part of our archive project.
2 hrs ago
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E-International Relations
Interview – Tuong Vu
*Originally published in 2022 and preserved as part of our archive project.
2 hrs ago
•
E-International Relations
Interview – Paul Kirby
Paul Kirby discusses the evolving study of Women, Peace and Security, feminist foreign policy in practice, and hyper-masculinities in global politics…
2 hrs ago
•
E-International Relations
Interview – David Orrell
*Originally published in 2023 and preserved as part of our archive project.
2 hrs ago
•
E-International Relations
Is Resilience Thinking a Form of Eugenics?
Laura Jung
2 hrs ago
1
The Racial Wealth Gap: Why America Should Discuss Reparations
Cliff (Ubba) Kodero
3 hrs ago
2
Critical Terrorism Studies Today: Where Have We Been and Where Are We Going?
Lee Jarvis
20 hrs ago
4
Reclaiming Surzhyk: Ukraine’s Linguistic Decolonisation
Olga Maxwell, Natalia Kudriavtseva and Iryna Skubii
23 hrs ago
3
1
The Dark Heritage of Holocaust Exterminators at Leisure
Martin Duffy
Aug 19
3
From Militancy to Stone Pelting: The Vicissitudes of the Kashmiri Insurgency in India
Sarmad Ishfaq
Aug 18
5
2
Interview – Sébastien Dubé
Sébastien Dubé discusses the history of regionalism in Latin America, contemporary efforts for regional integration and developing human rights…
Aug 18
•
E-International Relations
Interview – Michael Butler
Michael Butler talks about humanitarian intervention, the challenges to R2P and its relevance today, the norm life-cycle model, and the ethics of…
Aug 18
•
E-International Relations
© 2026 E-International Relations
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