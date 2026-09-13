Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last few weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.
Revolutionary Immortality? The Death of Mao, Fifty Years On
– Thomas J. Ward
Interview – Dahlia Scheindlin
Opinion – Hong Kong’s Civil Society Space Amid National Security Convictions
– Patrick Poon
Henry Kissinger’s Opening to China Was More than a ‘China Card’
– Daeho Kwon
Opinion – Cognitive Sweatshops: AI Labor and the US-Latin America Divide
– Franco Laguna Correa
Interview – M. Hakan Yavuz
Judging the Sustainable Development Goals: Beyond the Scorecard
– Mitu Sengupta
How Closely Should Presidents Follow Public Opinion about Foreign Policy
– Caleb Griffin
Bureaucracy for Evil: Pisa and Denmark’s Remarkable Refusal of Nazi Death Policies
– Patricia Sohn
Opinion – Iran’s War on Kurdish Opposition: Organised, Not Armed
– Yunus Abakay
From Militancy to Stone Pelting: The Vicissitudes of the Kashmiri Insurgency in India
– Sarmad Ishfaq
Opinion – The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement: Strategic Ambiguity or Institutional Gap?
– Roie Yellinek
A Global Politics of Things: Political Agency from Plants to Planets
– Enrike van Wingerden
Opinion – America and Iran: 73 Years of Undermining Democracy
– Mojtaba Mahdavi
Opinion – Beyond Nanometers: Who Really Leads Asia’s Chip Race?
– Bruno S. Sergi and Mariana P. Gameiro
The Trump Corollary and the Legacy of the Monroe Doctrine: The End of International Law?
– Juan Pablo Scarfi
We have a bunch of recent Thinking Global episodes also to share, available wherever you get your podcasts, or click to play below:
Finally, if you have missed the news, we have been conducting a full move of our operations to Substack. You can read all about the update here.