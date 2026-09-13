Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last few weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

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Judging the Sustainable Development Goals: Beyond the Scorecard

– Mitu Sengupta

How Closely Should Presidents Follow Public Opinion about Foreign Policy

– Caleb Griffin

From Militancy to Stone Pelting: The Vicissitudes of the Kashmiri Insurgency in India

– Sarmad Ishfaq

A Global Politics of Things: Political Agency from Plants to Planets

– Enrike van Wingerden

Opinion – Beyond Nanometers: Who Really Leads Asia’s Chip Race?

– Bruno S. Sergi and Mariana P. Gameiro

The Trump Corollary and the Legacy of the Monroe Doctrine: The End of International Law?

– Juan Pablo Scarfi

We have a bunch of recent Thinking Global episodes also to share, available wherever you get your podcasts, or click to play below:

Finally, if you have missed the news, we have been conducting a full move of our operations to Substack. You can read all about the update here.