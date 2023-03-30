Henri Vanhanen (Research Fellow at The Finnish Institute for International Affairs (FIIA)) talks with the Thinking Global team about Finland joining NATO alongside Finnish Foreign and Defence Policy broadly. This is an encore presentation from 2023, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.
Thinking Global
If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.If you like discussion of heavy questions in a light-hearted atmosphere with the big names from the world of International Relations, join Kieran O’Meara and the E-International Relations podcast team as we put the burning questions you’ve always wanted to have answered to the academics and practitioners you would want to have answer them.
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