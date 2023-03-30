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Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Henri Vanhanen on Finland Joining NATO
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Thinking Global Podcast – Henri Vanhanen on Finland Joining NATO

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E-International Relations

Henri Vanhanen (Research Fellow at The Finnish Institute for International Affairs (FIIA)) talks with the Thinking Global team about Finland joining NATO alongside Finnish Foreign and Defence Policy broadly. This is an encore presentation from 2023, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.

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