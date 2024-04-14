Arvind Kumar (Royal Holloway, The University of London - @arvind_kumar__) speaks with the Thinking Global team about The 2024 Indian Elections - in Hindi. Dr. Kumar chats with Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about the significance of these elections, who the key political figures and parties in India are, class-based minor parties, candidate selection procedure, and more. This is the second episode of our multilingual ‘India Votes’ series of 2024.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.