Dov Waxman (University of California, Los Angeles ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@DovWaxman) speaks with the Thinking Global team about The ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Prof. Waxman speaks with Kieran and Edward about what has occurred in Israel and Gaza since the morning of October 7th, whether we should consider this a Third Intifada, if this will lead to a new generation of Palestinian refugees in the region, the extent to which the recent Israeli judicial crisis and increased numbers of settlers in the West Bank are chief causal factors of the conflict, how for the IDF may go and their strategy in the coming days, questions about Israeli intelligence failures, the international reaction, and the likely outcome of the conflict. Prof. Waxman's book The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know®'can be purchased from Oxford University Press. This interview was recorded between 9-9:40pm (GMT) on 8 October 2023.

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