Trita Parsi (@tparsi – Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft) speaks with the Thinking Global team about US foreign policy towards the Middle East after the 2024 Presidential election. Professor Trita Parsi chats with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) on Trump’s Middle East foreign policy, US-Israel relations, the Abraham Accords, relations with Türkiye, and more. This is the fourth episode of our 2024 US Elections series.

This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts – and now also on Substack.