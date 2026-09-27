Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

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Realism Is Not One Theory: A Response to Matthew Kroenig

– Ilai Z. Saltzman

Opinion – Progressives Can Save US Foreign Policy

– Jiachen Shi

Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Antonio Gramsci and Hegemony

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Conspiracy Theories and QAnon

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Truth and Politics in the Age of Post-Truth

– Theresa Man Ling Lee

International Relations and the Global System

– Stephen McGlinchey

The Question of Kosovo’s Sovereignty

– Shazelina Z. Abidin

This week on Thinking Global (available wherever you get your podcasts) we released the second part of our interview with Sarah Pink.

We also featured an encore presentation of our earlier interview with Professor G. John Ikenberry, over two episodes:

One final note: we have added thousands of subscribers over the past month, which has been great to see. And our article views in August were triple what we typically expect at that time of year (nearly 500,000). This is largely thanks to the new design and format of the website doing what we had hoped it would. We have also found ourselves in the top 100 rising in Substack’s World Politics category most days we have checked. If you are one of those new readers, a reminder/prompt that we curate the world’s largest space for IR-inclined folk, and we welcome authors who want to contribute accessible academic-styled works and informed topical analysis – from any discipline or perspective – that has something to say about international affairs. Our submissions page is here. We read everything we are sent, are happy to promote good work to the significant audience we have, and all decisions are made within 14 days.