Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

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Opinion – Is International Relations a Racist Discipline? Re-Reading Morgenthau

– Haro Karkour and Felix Rösch

Opinion – What the US Midterms Cannot Undo About Operation Metro Surge

– Harper Dunne

Review – Art for War

– Martin Duffy

BRICS: Hedging and the Power of Ambiguity in Multilateralism Today

– Neha Tetali

Strange Alliance: The Convergence of the Radical Left and Radical Islam

– Sirvan Karimi

The Neutralities of Austria and Switzerland: Akin but Not Alike

– Pascal Lottaz

Gender and Climate Change

– Vera Tripodi

Post-Truth and Far-Right Politics on Social Media

– Hüseyin Pusat Kildiş

Climate Justice in the Global South: Understanding the Environmental Legacy of Colonialism

– Nishtha Singh

Climate Change: Scientific Evidence and Projected Warming

– Roberto Buizza

The Role of United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Sea in the South China Sea Disputes

– Gleice Miranda and Valentina Maljak

Regional Neorealism: Rethinking Geography and Geopolitical Competition

– Anthony Heron

Revisiting and Resharing the Idea of an Integrated Justice Approach to Land Reform

– Cynthia Embido Bejeno

Machiavelli as Misogynist: The Masculinization of Fortuna and Virtù

– Sarah Clifford and Scott N. Romaniuk

Oman: Partisan Non-Intervention

– Roby C. Barrett and Leah Sherwood

Post-Truth and Post-Democracy: The Dark Side of the Democratic Planet

– Silvério da Rocha-Cunha and Rafael Franco Vasques

This fortnight on Thinking Global, we have two excellent eposides to share. Firstly our interview with Alexander Wendt, and secondly the return of our Thinking Borders series with Umut Ozguc.

Starting next week our episodes will appear natively on Substack’s podcast player. We will also be gradually republishing prior episodes from our library as we import those to Substack too so everything is in one place (for the benefit of the large amount of new readers who might have missed them). You will find notifications for those in your inbox as we get them migrated, please ignore if you have listened to these before. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts (Apple, Spotify etc.) – and now also on Substack.

For those new readers who have come on board in the past couple of months, we hope you are enjoying us sharing some of the highlights of our most notable publications from the past few years as we complete our archive project. This is now in the final stage, and is focused on our podcast (as noted above) and on presenting some of the chapters from our open access books. For longstanding readers who might have read some of these before, we hope it is not too much of a bother and/or you welcome taking a fresh look. There’s still a lot of fresh content going online daily too, and we’re very busy!