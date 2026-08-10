Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

As you will hopefully be aware, we are busy conducting a full move of our operations to Substack, which is ongoing. If you missed it, you can read all about the big update here. As we’re so busy, following this update we will pause the fortnightly newsletter until mid September (around the 13th or thereabouts) when we will get back into our regular cycle.

Why Human Progress Needs Manageable Disorder

– Nayef Al-Rodhan

The Marginalisation of Critical Terrorism Studies

– Olawale Ayansola

Opinion – AI Is Becoming the New Infrastructure of International Order

– Martin Wählisch

Review – Resilient Statehood

– Chokri Kooli

One of the great things about migrating the website has been recalling some of the great bespoke projects we have undertaken in recent years, in particular we would like to point out some thematic article series’ – each of which is essential reading:

We also recently published a new open access book, Critical Terrorism Studies: A Dictionary – edited by Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini. Free to download from our book library (which features dozens of open access books).

If you prefer listening to reading, we have you covered! All the Thinking Global podcast episodes, going back to 2023, are now listed on the new website – and (of course) you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

As noted at the top, we’ll get the next digest out in around a month and get back to our fortnightly cycle then. Meanwhile, we are always open for submissions and our daily publications of new articles, interviews and reviews will continue as normal. Over the next few months as we settle into substack we are also featuring some highlights of high value pieces from our prior contributors, and those will be marked out as archive pieces. Make sure you stay subscribed so you get everything in your inbox. Thank you for all your support!