Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

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Relating with BRICS: Why South African Foreign Policy Needs a Dose of Realism

– Hussein Solomon

Greenland (Still) Between Empires: Continuing Imperial Sovereignty Games

– Eva Leth Sørensen

Are International Relations Quantum Holographic?

– Chengxin Pan

Opinion – Inclusive Inclusion: Reimagining Belonging in Democratic Practice

– Azher Hameed Qamar

Review – Causal Inquiry in International Relations

– Patrick Thaddeus Jackson

The Quieter Border: Reflections on Melilla

– Peter Clegg, Rosa Maryon and Tom Goodwin

Opinion – Javier Milei, Hypermasculinity and Foreign Policy

– Juan Gabriel Tokatlian

Critical Terrorism Dictionary: The Bush Doctrine and the War on Terror

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Capitalism, Marxism, Class, and Racial Capitalism

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Eco-Socialism: An Introduction

– Vivian Ike

Reflections on Quantitative Analysis in Religion and International Relations

– Peter S. Henne

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Reflections on Generative AI…

Our Editor-in-Chief has written a piece about how E-International Relations has staked out our publication’s go-forward position on the issue, and asked whether people can still think, research and write when AI tools are taken away?