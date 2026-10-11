Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.
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The Crisis of Euro-Atlanticism in a Post-Liberal World
– Kevork Oskanian
Relating with BRICS: Why South African Foreign Policy Needs a Dose of Realism
– Hussein Solomon
Greenland (Still) Between Empires: Continuing Imperial Sovereignty Games
– Eva Leth Sørensen
Are International Relations Quantum Holographic?
– Chengxin Pan
Between Pax Silica and WAICO: Latin American States’ Place in the AI Order
– Mateus Bilhar
Opinion – Inclusive Inclusion: Reimagining Belonging in Democratic Practice
– Azher Hameed Qamar
Review – Causal Inquiry in International Relations
– Patrick Thaddeus Jackson
Environment, Climate and International Relations
– Raul Pacheco-Vega
The Quieter Border: Reflections on Melilla
– Peter Clegg, Rosa Maryon and Tom Goodwin
Opinion – Javier Milei, Hypermasculinity and Foreign Policy
– Juan Gabriel Tokatlian
Critical Terrorism Dictionary: The Bush Doctrine and the War on Terror
– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini
Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Capitalism, Marxism, Class, and Racial Capitalism
– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini
Why We Fight: The Rules-Based International Order
– Francisco Lobo
Eco-Socialism: An Introduction
– Vivian Ike
Reflections on Quantitative Analysis in Religion and International Relations
– Peter S. Henne
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Reflections on Generative AI…
Our Editor-in-Chief has written a piece about how E-International Relations has staked out our publication’s go-forward position on the issue, and asked whether people can still think, research and write when AI tools are taken away?