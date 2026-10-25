Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.
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Introducing the Major International Relations Theories
– Stephen McGlinchey, Rosie Walters and Dana Gold
Interview – Gillian Youngs
A Decolonial Critique of R2P and Humanitarian Intervention in MENA
– Mojtaba Mahdavi
Review – Stormy Seas: Taiwan Under the Shadow of China in the 21st Century
– Martin Duffy
Is Continued US-Iran Hostility Inevitable? Rereading Walt’s ‘Revolution and War’ Thirty Years Later
– Mark N. Katz
“Slow Horses” and the Slow Decay of Cold War Traces
– Khaliun Enkhbaatar
Advice on Attending Your First International Studies Academic Conference
– İpek Nil Ozat, Jenni Rall, Genevieve Gunn and Iris Magne
The Inverted Logic Behind China’s Transnational Repression of Hongkongers
– Ka Hang Wong
Review – Autocracy, Inc. The Dictators Who Want to Run the World
– Stephen G. F. Hall
Argentine Territorial Nationalism in an Era of Trump and Milei
– Matthew C. Benwell and Klaus Dodds
Defending a Partner: Air Defense as Diplomacy in Israel–UAE Relations
– Noiranjana Kashyap
Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Terrorism and Terrorist
– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini
Opinion – Javier Milei, Hypermasculinity and Foreign Policy
– Juan Gabriel Tokatlian
Between Pax Silica and WAICO: Latin American States’ Place in the AI Order
– Mateus Bilhar
Review – Cooperative Complexity: The Next Level of Global Economic Governance
– Henning Schmidtke
EU Membership for Russia: A Brief History of a Fantastical Idea
– Curtis Large
Neorealism’s Regional Blindspot: The Arctic and South China Sea
– Anthony Heron
This week on Thinking Global we interviewed Yongjin Zhang about Chinese world ordering, the international society approach, irresponsible powers and more.
Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.
Finally, a quick note that since E-International Relations moved to Substack at the beginning of August this year we have amassed 10,000 subscribers. We’re growing at about 400 new subscribers a week, and reach nearly half a million article views per month. This is incredible, and is a testament to all the hard work of our volunteer editors and the authors who send us their high quality research and writings. Many thanks for being a subscriber and we hope you continue to enjoy the content on the website and on this newsletter digest. If you think anyone should be on our list please spread the word. If you have not done so please consider becoming a paid subscriber to support our efforts.