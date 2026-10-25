Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier (if you have not yet done so) or make a donation.

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Introducing the Major International Relations Theories

– Stephen McGlinchey, Rosie Walters and Dana Gold

A Decolonial Critique of R2P and Humanitarian Intervention in MENA

– Mojtaba Mahdavi

Advice on Attending Your First International Studies Academic Conference

– İpek Nil Ozat, Jenni Rall, Genevieve Gunn and Iris Magne

The Inverted Logic Behind China’s Transnational Repression of Hongkongers

– Ka Hang Wong

Argentine Territorial Nationalism in an Era of Trump and Milei

– Matthew C. Benwell and Klaus Dodds

Critical Terrorism Dictionary: Terrorism and Terrorist

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Opinion – Javier Milei, Hypermasculinity and Foreign Policy

– Juan Gabriel Tokatlian

EU Membership for Russia: A Brief History of a Fantastical Idea

– Curtis Large

This week on Thinking Global we interviewed Yongjin Zhang about Chinese world ordering, the international society approach, irresponsible powers and more.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.

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Finally, a quick note that since E-International Relations moved to Substack at the beginning of August this year we have amassed 10,000 subscribers. We’re growing at about 400 new subscribers a week, and reach nearly half a million article views per month. This is incredible, and is a testament to all the hard work of our volunteer editors and the authors who send us their high quality research and writings. Many thanks for being a subscriber and we hope you continue to enjoy the content on the website and on this newsletter digest. If you think anyone should be on our list please spread the word. If you have not done so please consider becoming a paid subscriber to support our efforts.